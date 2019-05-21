Bachelor Chris Soules sentencing delayed at last minute

Former Bachelor Chris Soules will wait for another day to learn his sentence for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Photo: Buchanan County Sherriffs Office

Soules initially faced a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash but pleaded guilty in November to a lesser charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident and faces up to 2 years in prison. A new date for sentencing has not been set.

Soules was driving when his pickup truck hit a tractor in rural Buchanan County in April 2017. 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher died in that crash. Soules called 911 and performed CPR on Mosher, but left before law enforcement officers arrived. He was arrested at his home hours later.

The judge said the death of Mosher will not be a factor in her sentence because Soules did not plead guilty to a crime related to his death. That meant she would not consider victim impact statements from Mosher's family included in a pre-sentence investigation.

Because of that, Soules attorneys renewed calls to delay the sentencing to redo the pre-sentencing investigation, which is used to help determine a sentence, to not include factors related to Mosher's death. The judge had denied that request in a motion late last week.

However, prosecutors also requested a new presentencing investigation. The judge said one was not required but agreed to delay sentencing because both the prosecution and defense had asked for one.

Soules came to fame as the star on ABC's "The Bachelor" in 2015 and appeared on "Dancing with the Stars on ABC" that same year.