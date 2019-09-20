WATCH: LGBTQ Presidential Forum

Ten presidential candidates are in Cedar Rapids Friday for the LGBTQ Presidential Forum.

The forum is taking place at the Sinclair Auditorium at Coe College from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. This is the first public forum that will specifically discuss LGBTQ issues.

The presidental candidates that will be in attendance and speaking are Marianne Williamson, Joseph Sestak, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Julian Castro.

