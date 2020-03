After a more than 50 year career in broadcasting, including the last 34 at KCRG-TV9, news anchor Bruce Aune retired on March 6, 2020.

KCRG-TV9's Bruce Aune interview President George H.W. Bush on board Air Force One in the early 90s. (KCRG-TV)

