Voters pass one bond issue, reject another

Voters in two school districts decided on multimillion dollar improvement plans Tuesday.

In Alburnett, voters rejected an $11.64 million bond issue. It needed 60 percent support to pass. It only got about 55 percent support. The district said its growth necessitated more space. But voters said no to plans for additions to the elementary and secondary schools and a new auditorium.

Voters in Cedar Falls said yes to a new high school. With 67 percent support voters agreed to a $69.9 million bond to replace the current high school. It will go up west of the University of Northern Iowa campus.

Voters chose Alan Heisterkamp to replace Eric Giddens on the Cedar Falls School Board. Heisterkamp was the only person listed on the ballot. Giddens won a special election to serve in the Iowa Senate.

