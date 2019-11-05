Voters in Dubuque's Ward 4 choose Cavanagh for council seat

Brad Cavanagh will serve as Dubuque City Council member for Ward 4, beating out Jay Schiesl.

Brad Cavanagh (Courtesy Photo)

Cavanagh received 974 votes, or 72.0 percent, against Schiesl's 377 votes, or 27.9 percent. There were two write-in votes.

Cavanagh is a Dubuque native and Associate Professor of Social Work at Loras College. Cavanagh is looking forward to working on the city’s equitable poverty prevention plan. He’d also like to reach out to residents of the Central Avenue corridor to create a plan for development.

Schiesl is also a native Dubuquer. He is a former Dubuque Community School Board member, and made education a key part of his city council campaign. He was also in support of turning Central Avenue from a one-way to a two-way street.

Countywide turnout was 15.3 percent.