Voters hear from majority of crowded Democratic field at Cedar Rapids event

Cedar Rapids was the epicenter this weekend for the race to find out who will be the Democrats’ 2020 Presidential candidate and challenge President Donald Trump.

The Iowa Democratic Party held its annual Hall of Fame event at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Cedar Rapids on Sunday. But with a crowded field of candidates all looking to become the party’s lone nominee, this year’s event was a little different, and it was the first time so many candidates in this race were all gathered at one event.

Out of what is currently a 23-person field, 19 candidates were present, and each spoke for five minutes about their visions for the United States.

Included in that group were four of the top-five polling candidates from the most recent Iowa Poll — Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and Senator Kamala Harris of California.

Joining them Sunday were Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Congressman John Delaney of Maryland, Governor Jay Inslee of Washington, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Governor Steve Bullock of Montana, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York, Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, and Beto O’Rourke.

Before the Hall of Fame event started, supporters for just about every Democratic candidate in attendance lined 1st Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids, cheering and waving signs, while some heard directly from the candidates they were backing.

Once the event kicked off, more than 1,000 people listened to the candidates themselves, and not everyone knew who they were supporting just yet.

“I’m excited just to hear from our candidates,” said Meg Card, who lives in Des Moines and was representing the College and Young Democrats of Iowa. “What’s their five-minute stump speech? What can they do to make themselves stand out? I think it’s going to be really interesting to see who does and who doesn’t.”

“I think that it’s an immense opportunity and responsibility to be in a place where all these people who have access to a lot of power and influence over the things that affect us are converging in one area,” added Sarah Pearson, a Wisconsin resident who came down to Iowa because she said not many candidates have stopped in her home state yet.

But much of the audience had an idea of what they personally would be listening for.

“I’m a daughter of public school teachers, so I want know where they stand on public school education. That’s a big thing for me,” Card said.

“Hopefully people continue to take a stance for climate change and make this the election where they do those drastic changes on day one, say no to fossil fuels, so we can have a chance at a cleaner and brighter future,” said Tracye Redd, who was raised in Waterloo and was at Sunday’s event to represent Greenpeace USA, a non-governmental environmental organization.

“Paying a decent wage, getting people out of poverty, doing things like preventing gun violence and stuff like that,” Dubuque resident Michael Avenarius added.

Education, climate change and workers’ rights were all among the most mentioned issues from the 19 candidates, as were reproductive rights and healthcare.

For other voters, this was a chance to listen for things they didn’t want to hear.

“Basically having solution-oriented issues and ideas on how to fix those things,” Wisconsin resident KC Cayo said. “We don’t want a wish list of things they want to change. We want to know how they’re going to change them, and if they don’t have a plan, they probably won’t have our support.”

For one of the candidates to stick out from the rest of the field in time for the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3, 2020, some voters said they’ll need to see a lot more of them.

“They’ve got to do grassroots campaigning in Iowa at the caucuses, so getting out, knocking doors and stuff like that’s going to be big in Iowa,” Avenarius said.

“We have so many candidates,” Card added. “They’ve got to find new, creative ways to reach people that they haven’t before had to.”