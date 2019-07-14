Voters brave heat to hear presidential candidates in Cedar Rapids

Political signs doubled as paper fans Sunday, as voters prepared for the heat to listen to people they hope will be prepared to be the next president of the United States.

“I brought a lot of water, I brought a cooling towel, and I brought an umbrella to cover most of my body,” Cedar Rapids resident Judy Baldwin said.

“We found a little shade and tried to stay hydrated,” Matt Martin of Iowa City added.

Baldwin and Martin were among the people who set up folding chairs along the lawn in front of NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids for Progress Iowa’s fifth annual Corn Feed.

This year’s draw was the 10 Democratic presidential candidates in attendance, all of whom delivered 10-minute speeches on their backgrounds and priorities.

With the temperature in the 90s, the heat was a hot topic for several of them.

“It’s a little hot!” Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro opened his remarks. “It reminds me of my home state of Texas.”

But after the heat was acknowledged, immigration, healthcare, education, and climate change were all mentioned as priorities by several candidates.

A few voters with whom KCRG-TV9 spoke Sunday said they were eager to hear more from candidates on climate change.

“I’m excited to hopefully hear something about some environmental policies,” said Kari Vance, who is from Solon but now lives in Chicago. “That’s really what matters a lot to me this election cycle.”

“The climate would be my biggest concern,” Martin added, saying that he was disappointed Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who has made climate change his key campaign issue, was not able to make it to the event because his flight was delayed.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was also a last-minute scratch from the Corn Feed after he returned home to respond to a blackout in the city on Saturday night.

That left 10 candidates to speak Sunday: former Maryland Representative John Delaney, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, author Marianne Williamson, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, former Colorado Governor Hickenlooper, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton, Castro, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Ohio Representative Tim Ryan.

Out of that group, only Buttigieg, Castro and Klobuchar are polling in the top half of candidates, according to the Real Clear Politics Average, while Buttigieg was the only one consistently polling above one percent.

But the lack of big names didn’t deter people at Sunday’s event.

“I haven’t seen any of the candidates yet,” Vance said. “It’s easier to see them here than in Chicago, so I’m excited about that.”

Others were glad for a chance to hear candidates for a second time, including Baldwin. Several of the candidates were among the 19 speakers in attendance at the Iowa Democrats' Hall of Fame event in Cedar Rapids in June.

“I’m trying to confirm that my top five is still my top five, and to evaluate who I think will be most likely to beat President Trump and who would be a good second vice president candidate,” she said.

Just as many of the people in attendance at the Corn Feed are used to candidates stumping in their home state every four years, they were also ready to take on the heat to make the most of the day.

“This is July in Iowa,” Martin said. “This is about the best you can hope for.”