Officials hopeful for voter turnout boost in combined city, school elections

On Tuesday, people will head out to the polls to cast their ballot for city and school elections, the first year the elections will be held on the same day in a push to encourage higher voter turnout.

School elections typically have significantly lower turnouts than general and mid-term elections where statewide and national candidates are on the ballot.

In 2015, only about 8,000 voters, or 12 percent of total registered voters, in Johnson County voted in local city elections. In 2016's general election, voters turned out in record numbers.

The Johnson County auditor, Travis Weipert, said he wants voters to remember the impact voting in local elections can make.

“Come the day before a presidential election, there will be a line out the door all day long and we’ll have upwards of ten computers operating,” Weipert said.

That wasn’t the case Monday at the Johnson County Administration Building. Few people waited to cast their ballots early for the Johnson County city and school board elections.

Weipert said he would like to see that change by reminding people that they can make a difference in what happens just outside their door.

“When you think about it, it’s the city the city and county streets that you are driving on, all those little services that you don’t think about are provided by kind of smaller entities,” Weipert said.

Weipert said unless there is a hot button issue, voter turnout is usually low.

“We can try any mechanism possible, but it’s just hard to get people engaged when they are not really interested,” Weipert said.

In hopes of attracting more people to the polls, for the first time, city and school elections are on the same day.

“We usually see the same 10 percent vote in the city that the same 10 percent show up for the school," Weipert said. "So, to think all of a sudden 10 plus 10 is going to give you 20, that’s just not how it works."

Gordon Mennenga has called Iowa City home since 1989. He said as a former teacher, he’s always voted locally.

"It was very important during those times, to get something, money for our students, to changes in the curriculum and the only way to was to vote,” Mennenga said. “It’s my money, it’s tax money and we should guard that as closely as we can and use it in the ways that we think will help the city and the county and our students and their futures.”

Another early voter said he always votes, just because it’s his right.

“I sincerely wish we could get greater turnout then has been evident in the past," Larry Fountain, an Iowa City resident, said. "If you are going to live here, take advantage of the services, it’s your responsibility."

He thinks not exercising that right sacrifices another.

“You can’t complain, unless you voted,” Fountain said.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Weipert said the quickest time to get in and out is around mid-morning and mid-afternoon.