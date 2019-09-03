Vote for September's Student of the Month

TV9 is proud to introduce the first finalists of the school year for the Student of the Month, sponsored by Hills Bank.

Eviana Berthel - Senior at Marquette Catholic School:

Eviana is student body president while keeping a 4.0-grade point average. She's a competitive dancer, serves meals at the Dubuque Rescue Mission and is involved with several organizations like Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council and math team. This summer, she took part in a mission trip to rehab houses near Calmar.

Abigail Pope - 9th grade at Montezuma High School: Abigail plays clarinet in band and takes part in FFA and 4-H. She also plays volleyball, basketball and softball. Abby keeps top grades and is in advanced classes while helping out around the family farm.

Kelsey Schott - 6th Grade at Tipton Middle School:

Kelsey is the reigning Junior Miss Cedar County, part of the Miss Iowa Youth program and is a competitive dancer. Besides getting straight A grades in class, she has also organized book drives, including one that collected more than 800 books last winter.

Voting is open through Friday. The winner will be featured at the end of the month.

