Vote for October's Student of the Month

Kyle Koppes – Senior, Springville: Kyle is a captain on four sports – football, basketball, track and baseball – and has worked with youth camps to teach younger kids how to play. He’s also a star in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA. He’s earning college credit at Kirkwood and is a member of the National Honor Society and student senate.

Koree Miller – Senior, Midland: Koree is active in 4H, showing goats, poultry and beagles and was named the Iowa Poultry Princess. She also volunteers at nursing homes and at Camp Courageous. Besides helping out at the family farm, Koree earned enough college credits in high school to earn her EMT degree.

Elliot Potter – Senior, Isaac Newton Christian Academy: Elliot is the Student Council President and National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist. Besides being captain on several sports teams, he also founded the school’s Rock Climbing Club. Elliot is working towards earning his private pilot license.

