Vote for November's Student of the Month

Here are the three finalists for Student of the Month for November. You can vote through Friday, Nov. 8.

Alix Klein, Junior at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Alix volunteers every day to help out teachers at Truman Elementary, spending 12-15 hours a week working with younger students. She has won several solo awards for Show Choir while taking AP classes and keeping a very high GPA.

Aubree Milling, Senior, Benton Community. Aubree has kept a 4.0 GPA while taking college-level courses and plans to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy. She has been Vice President of the Student Council for three years running and plays golf. She also finds time to work part-time in the infant room at a daycare.

DaLynn Pokorny, Senior at North Tama. DaLynn is on the Youth Advisory Council for Please Pass the Love, a statewide effort to improve mental health in schools and even passed out treats to teachers as part of that. She is also on Yearbook, Tech Team and is active with the National Honor Society and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. DaLynn works part-time at a nursing home and plans to study nursing in college.

