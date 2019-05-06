Vote for May's Student of the Month

Voting is now open through May 10th for the May Student of the Month on KCRG-TV9, sponsored by Hills Bank and Trust.

Brady Brocka (bro-KAY') is a senior at Tripoli. He is at the top of his class, plays football, baseball and wrestles. He also performs in school musicals and spring plays. Brady is also on National Honor Society, Student Council and was chosen as a DARE role model.

Alexis Kessler is an 8th Grader in Linn Mar. She's overcome health challenges and did extra work to get caught up in class. She's volunteered with her family at the ARC walk and for Cedar Rapids Police K-9 fundraisers.

Haley Peters is a Junior in Clear Creek Amana's Home School Program. She placed in the top 1% of students in the PSAT. She wants to be a Vet and is already working at the North Liberty Animal Clinic and volunteers with the Iowa City Animal Shelter.

To vote, go to www.kcrg.com/studentofthemonth. Voting is open through Friday and we'll feature the winner at the end of May.

