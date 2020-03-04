Vote for March's Student of the Month

It's time to pick March's Student of the Month:

Derek Jordan, Sr. at Mt. Vernon Schools:

Derek is a renaissance man, excelling in athletics and performing arts. He plays basketball and baseball and performs in all types of bands, choirs and musicals. He also competes in the Science Olympiad and volunteers with his church. His coaches say he is a leader on and off the court.

Owen Mather, 4th Grade, Tri-County Schools:

His teachers say Owen is one of the best students a teacher could ever dream to have. He gets straight A’s because he is excited to learn and pays attention and has never missed an assignment. He also helps out on his family farm and shows goats and bottle caves with 4H, even volunteering with younger kids through the Clover Kids program.

Harper Meyers, 2nd Grade, Prairie Heights Elementary: Harper won recognition from the school board for helping create the “Heat the Homeless” program, which made and donated more than 300 blankets to homeless shelters this winter. She also organized a benefit for Hurricane Harvey victims in 2017. Her teachers say Harper is a kind, generous, problem solver who is always willing the help.

Click or tap here to vote. Polls close March 8 at 11:55 p.m.