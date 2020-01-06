Vote for January's Student of the Month

It's time to pick January's Student of the Month.

Emily Armstrong - Senior at Alburnett:

Emily is described as a compassionate helper, a joyful friend to anyone in need and a role model. She is a member of the National Honor Society, carrying a 3.9 GPA. Emily is dual-enrolled in college at Kirkwood Health Academy and has earned her CNA certification.

She is the reigning Iowa State fair cowgirl queen and supports animal advocacy.

Emily has played varsity volleyball and lettered at Alburnett four years in a row. Outside of the classroom, you can find her teaching young children at volleyball camp.

Emily is involved with her church's youth group and ensures her fellow members have a ride to get there.

Sarah "Grace" Stewart - Senior at Clear Creek Amana:

Grace is extremely hardworking and engaged in anything that she does, but she also has a sense of humor and creative side that most don't see in the classroom. She often stays up late as she is so absorbed in her studies.

Grace is a two-time medalist for the Science Olympiad State Competition.

She enjoys spending time outside. She's involved with volleyball, basketball and running track.

She's part of Students Acting For the Environment (SAFE), NHS, Student Council and the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy.

Grace wants to be an engineer supporting the U.S. Space program. She is a two time Space Academy Alum from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., and attended the Summer STEM program at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Kyley Kordick - Junior at Tipton:

One of Kyley's best traits is her optimism no matter what. She always has a smile on her face. She's also known for her kindness as she always speaks with a positive attitude and never speaks down to anyone. She also displays much integrity, determination and her willingness to complete every task handed to her.

Her help comes in handy during the construction of sets for theatrical productions at the school and is always available to assist for cleanup after marching band performances. She's usually one of the last people to leave!

Kyley is enrolled in Kirkwood Academy courses through school and is working on earning college credit.

She's also involved with FCCLA, Band, Student Council, Speech, Interact, 4-H, Cedar County Youth Council and soccer.