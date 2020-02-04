Vote for February's Student of the Month

It's time to pick February's Student of the Month.

Ainsley Reese

2nd grade

Dysart-Geneseo Elementary

With a love of learning and a heart to serve, Ainsley Reese has already made a big impact on her community. After learning how to make rubber band jewelry at the public library, this second grader from Dysart-Geneseo Elementary seized the opportunity and raised more than $600 for the community’s daycare and the school’s PTO. She also enjoys a wide variety of activities, including piano, dance, soccer, Girl Scouts, Sunday school, library activities and volunteer work.

Chance Downs

12th grade

Maquoketa Valley High School

It isn’t just an accumulation of 50 college credits, a rigorous course load and leading the senior class with a 4.1 GPA, but it’s what Maquoketa Valley High School senior Chance Downs does outside the classroom that earned him a spot as one of our finalists. State track, state speech, state wrestling and being the class president for four years shows Chance’s leadership ability. He has also mentored younger students for the past three years.

Levi Temple

11th grade

Monticello High School

Whether it’s sports, church, school or whatever he’s doing, Monticello High School junior Levi Temple has been described as having a heart of gold. Not only is he talented in academics with a 4.0 GPA, but he also serves as a co-captain of the bowling team, member of the marching band, speech team, cross country, and the school choir. In the summer, you’ll find Levi helping with his church’s vacation bible school.

Click or tap here to vote!

