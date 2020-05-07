Von Maur to reopen in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Waterloo with restrictions

Von Maur announced it will reopen stores in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Waterloo using reduced hours and safety measures starting on May 8.

The reduced hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Von Maur said it will be implementing daily employee health screenings, social distancing measures, contactless payments, curbside service options and sanitizing and cleaning procedures in common areas and after each customer transaction. These measures will be in addition to any other state-specific guidelines, and will be for the stores at College Square Mall, Iowa River Landing and Lindale Plaza.

Von Maur said these measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.