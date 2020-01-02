Volunteers still needed at new warming center in Waterloo

Last year, organizations that work with homeless people in Waterloo say people died from the cold and suffered other serious injuries, like frostbite.

Volunteers learn about the work they'll need to do at a new warming center in Waterloo on Jan. 2, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

But right now, there isn’t a temporary warming center or overflow shelter in Waterloo, a service other eastern Iowa cities offer, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Dubuque.

One will open at the Jubilee United Methodist Church in Waterloo next Monday, and organizers are already expecting a big turnout throughout the winter.

Before the center opens, volunteers learned on Thursday night what they will need to know to work there, like how to check people in and what security will be in place.

They also learned how to administer Narcan, skill organizers said volunteers most likely won’t need to use but is beneficial to know.

The center, which has a capacity of about 60 people, will be a low-barrier shelter, meaning it’ll be open to anyone who wants to stay the night there.

"To catch the folks that really are not served by other places. Either they're ineligible because they're currently dealing with addiction issues or alcoholism, or they've stayed at a shelter for too many nights, or the shelter's at capacity, or maybe that they're the wrong gender and there aren't enough beds,” Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz said.

"It'll be a place where they can come in and they can access services if they would like, but it's not conditional. They can come in and be warm and be safe without accessing services if that's what they need,” added Rachel Carter-Shadel, who serves as one of the center’s organizers.

About 40 people came to Thursday’s volunteer meeting, but the center is still looking for more volunteers. You can sign up by contacting the Waterloo Warming Center on Facebook, or by emailing WaterlooWarmingCenter@gmail.com.

The shelter, which is located at 1621 E. 4th St. in Waterloo, will be open every day of the week starting Monday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Organizers are planning to keep it open through the end of March.