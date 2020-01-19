Volunteer spends more than 5,000 hours helping at North Liberty Community Pantry

A volunteer in North Liberty has spent several days a week over the last ten years volunteering at a local food pantry. Now she has volunteered more than 5,000 hours and says she has no plans of slowing down.

It is a regular routine for Judy Bonnet to patrol the North Liberty Community Pantry. She has stocked countless items from food banks to in-house storage, to the shelves for people to use.

"I ran into the thing at church that they needed volunteers at the pantry," Bonnet said. "I called to see if I could do it, and the rest is history."

Since Bonnet has been there, leadership like Kaila Rome, who serves as executive director for the pantry, said she has helped countless people and has watched the pantry grow.

"She's put in over 5,000 hours at the pantry," Rome said. "And she's seen it go from a small, tiny space, to now where we are now giving out over 400,000 pounds of food."

Rome said she is not shy about admitting the work people like Bonnet are putting in.

"They replenish all the shelves, they go and pick up food, they go and purchase food, they replenish all the clothing," Rome said. "The staff is really here to just make sure that they have everything they need to do that kind of work."

For Bonnet, it is work she loves to do.

"I like people, so I really have a lot of interaction with the people that come here, and I like variety, I don't like anything where I'm in the same job day in and day out, and just about every day something's different here," Bonnet said.

And Bonnet said the company she keeps at the pantry is key in her love for the work.

"It's really fun working here," Bonnet said. "It's a great bunch of volunteers. And we screw around a lot, we have fun while we're working here. We also work our rear ends off a lot of times, too."

Rome echoed the same appreciation for the people that volunteer with the pantry.

"We would not be able to do what we do if it weren't for all the volunteers that we have," Rome said.

Led by one volunteer in Bonnet, who has led by example for 5,000 hours and counting.