Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of senior citizens in Cedar Rapids

Around 150 volunteers teamed up Thursday morning to package and deliver Thanksgiving meals for senior citizens.

The event was organized by Abbe Health Aging. Volunteers packaged meals that included Turkey, green beans, and all the trimmings. They later delivered them too.

Volunteer Trish Raap says she and her family have been taking part in this event for the past five years.

She adds putting the meals together is their favorite event of the year.

"When we see the people they are like alone, they typically don't have somebody else so we are somebody new that they're seeing that they wouldn't normally be seeing if we haven't been doing this," Raap said.

The meals were made possible thanks to a donation from Transamerica.

More than 700 seniors who live in the Cedar Rapids area received a meal.