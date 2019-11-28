Volunteers, restaurants give out free meals for Thanksgiving

Many across eastern Iowa were sleeping in this holiday but some chose instead to get up early and make a difference.

Thanksgiving meals being prepared on November 28, 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG).

Abbe Health Services, Aging Services organized an event at a Cedar Rapids union hall where around 150 volunteers packaged and delivered Thanksgiving meals for around 700 senior citizens. The food was donated thanks to a donation from TransAmerica.

Over at Stadium Bar and grill if you wanted some turkey and sides all you had to do was walk in. The food was all prepared by patrons of the eatery who wanted to give back to the community.

"I'd say there's about 20 to 30 people between the donations and the meetings ahead of time to make sure we have everything," said Stadium owner, Jordan Caviness. "There's a lot of people involved."

Jimmy Z's in Cedar Rapids was also open to give out meals. Owner Jaymz Larson says it was the first time they have done and event like this. Those that stopped by tell TV9 they were grateful for the event because they had nowhere else to spend the holiday.