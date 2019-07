A group of teens from out of state partnered with Habitat for Humanity to update a home in Cedar Rapids.

They're from St. Norbert Youth Ministry in Northbrook, Illinois. The group arrived Tuesday -- and worked for days updating a home along Bever Avenue Southeast.

It includes rebuilding stairs, painting the exterior of the home and even some landscape work. This home is part of the "Brush with Kindness" program for Habitat for Humanity.