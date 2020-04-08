Volunteers prepare for pop-up food pantry in Cedar Rapids

Food banks across eastern Iowa are slammed with more families in need because of the pandemic, but one eastern Iowa organization is trying something different to reach the food insecure.

Volunteers construct boxes at ImOn Ice in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The boxes will be packed by other volunteers with food for people in need to be distributed by HACAP at a mobile food pantry. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

On Wednesday, more than 100 people in Cedar Rapids got ready for an unprecedented effort to feed even more people. The volunteers, like Regina Christodoulou, know the need in this community. She works at Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids.

"Especially with many people losing their job right now and having kids home 24/7 for these last three or four weeks or who knows for what's down the road,” Christodoulou said.

Volunteers gathered in an assembly line at ImOn Ice in Cedar Rapids. Each person had an assignment.

"Opening boxes and making sure it’s prepared for people walking through,” Christodoulou said.

In total, volunteers packaged 5,000 boxes of food on Wednesday morning. The supplies help fill the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program Food Reservoir.

"The boxes go to the school meal program, so when kids pick up meals families can pick up boxes,” Kim Guardado, HACAP Food Reservoir director, said. “We are also using boxes at mobile food pantry and boxes are also being home-delivered."

HACAP'S next mobile food pantry will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. It’ll be held at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

"It's a drive-through pantry so folks can come in. We want to enter off of Rockford Road and there will be people directing traffic,” Guardado said.

HACAP expects to have record turnout and serve at least 600 families. Each box is filled with enough food so families should be able to cook meals for about a week.

HACAP plans to keep using the ice arena to pack boxes for the foreseeable future. Staff members are always looking for more volunteers to help during this time. People are required to sign a waiver and have their temperature taken before they can volunteer each day.