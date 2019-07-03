Volunteers power 34th Annual Fireworks and Air Show in Dubuque

Thousands of people will fill A.Y McDonald Park and the surrounding areas in Dubuque to watch the 34th Annual Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular on July 3rd, but well before then there have been people putting in hundreds of hours of work to make the event happen.

The Dubuque Jaycees along with Radio Dubuque sponsor the big event. Tammy Welbes, a Dubuque Jaycees member, says planning for this year's show began one year ago. A day before the event, boots are on the ground prepping the show space.

"We put up the barricades, get prepared to shut roads down so that we can have the safety and security of the fireworks area, the fire zone and so forth like that," Welbes explained.

On July 3, volunteers arrive as early as 6 a.m. to continue set up.

Welbes said, "today is just the little things like garbage cans, recyclables, making sure our signage is correct, making sure that nothing got damaged overnight.”

About 100 people will volunteer for the event by directing traffic, helping in the parking lots, controlling crowds, and more.

Everyone looks forward to the air show and then the fireworks show later in the night.

George Egan with Bonafide Pyrotechnics is in charge of the spectacle. He arrived on Tuesday to set up the fireworks, which sit on wood platforms in black tubes. When it's showtime, his crew will be busy lighting two shells every three seconds. The finale is lit electronically.

Egan begins preparing for this show months in advance.

"I’ll pick shells that match the music and so on and we’ll go back and forth, and by the time comes the end of June, it’s all set up," he said.

He has just one simple request to everyone who will be watching. "Bring a radio, listen to KAT, and enjoy the show," Egan asks.

Welbes says Dubuque is in good hands with Egan.

"He knows what we're able to purchase and he likes to give us the greatest bang for our buck," she said.

When the show is over, Welbes asks people to be patient if they're trying to drive out of a parking lot.

She said, "you’re going to wait 30 to 45 minutes after the show in your vehicle so that foot traffic can safely move out of the area.”

Dubuque Jaycees member Megan Vorwald adds, "just be courteous of everybody, especially you know the Jaycees. We’re here all day and our main goal is to keep everybody safe and happy."

For more information about the schedule of events, check the Radio Dubuque website.