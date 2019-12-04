Volunteers needed to provide free family photos for people in need

An organization that takes free family photos for people who can't afford them is struggling to find volunteers for its event this Saturday.

The Greater Cedar Rapids Area Help-Portrait is hoping to take photos for more than 350 families. The group is looking for about a dozen photo editors.

In its seven years of putting on the event, the organization has photographed more than 3,000 people and their families. The clients are chosen by local partner agencies to take part in the event. Leaders say it can cheer them up in a flash.

Besides families, homeless people and high school seniors are among those getting their pictures taken. For some, this could be their first time getting a professional photo.

"It really brightens their day,” said site leader for the event Rick Young. “You have to see the smiles. People come in here and they're so excited to get their picture taken."

It takes a week for families to get the finished photos.

The team is also looking for people who speak French, English or Swahili to help immigrant families.

Click here for more information on how to donate.

