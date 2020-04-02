Volunteers helping nonprofit food rescue rebound from critically-low shortage in help

After a critical shortage of volunteers with a Johnson County non-profit, some area groups are helping them fill some of the spots.

Lidija Sotjanovic (left) and Elena Wolff (right) load boxes onto a delivery truck, volunteering through AmeriCorps for Table to Table in Iowa City on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Staff with Table to Table in Iowa City helps collect and deliver more than two million pounds of food around Johnson County- but it temporarily closed to figure out how to keep doing their vital work.

In only one week, leaders with Table to Table say they have suddenly seen their calls for help answered.

The sounds of delivery trucks and seeing boxes loaded up is exactly what leaders with the non-profit like executive director Nicki Ross have been waiting for.

"The volunteers, they serve as the legs for our operation," Ross said.

The nonprofit's mission was in desperate need of help, getting food from area businesses, and bringing them to shelters and pantries.

"Our ability to deliver that food is filling their pantries and offering about half the food that's available to hungry people in our community," Ross said.

Ross said about four days ago, things started to change: more people started to step up. Staff with the city of Iowa City, Aero Rental & Party Shoppe, and AmeriCorps members through Bur Oak Land Trust all reached out and shared a message of wanting to help.

"I reached out and said 'hey, we have this opportunity, who would like to participate?'" said Meredith Roemerman, the Program Director for Bur Oak Land Trust said. "And I received so many volunteer interests from our group."

In total, eight young adults from the Johnson County area are working together on behalf of the AmeriCorps. Their aid fills about 20-percent of the volunteer work needed for the month at the non-profit.

"They're not the ones going out and spring-breaking," Roemerman said. "They're really motivated to social distance and do what they need to do to stay healthy but also do what they need to do to help people in the community."

In teams of two, they will volunteer every day for the rest of April. Now, Table to Table is now seeing more people answering the call.

"It really gives me hope for how we're going to get through this situation, and that we will continue to help people as we need to," Ross said.

Filling a need to help others in need.