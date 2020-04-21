Volunteers clean up popular shooting range to help injured manager

Volunteers worked to clean up the Hawkeye Wildlife Area shooting-range in Swisher on April 10 after hearing of an injury that had sidelined the range manager.

The project was led by a group of volunteers from Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Iowa Chapter after hearing that the local range manager was dealing with a non-work related injury.

Though rules at the range require users to clean up after themselves, local wildlife biologist Steve Woodruff says people don't follow the rules.

Because of this and the range manager's injury, trash had been piling up. Woodruff then contacted Adam Pinckney, with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Iowa Chapter, asking for help. Pinckney had previously approached Woodruff a year earlier offering his members as volunteers to help maintain public wildlife areas.

“When I reached out to Adam to discuss the project, he jumped on it,” Woodruff said.

Pinckney, Mike Baker, who had come to the range to shoot, and Pinckney's fellow Backcountry Hunters and Anglers members Brian Shirk and Jeff Karr, worked from 8 a.m. to noon. In total, the volunteers were able to take out four truckloads of garbage, spent shell casings, trash and other junk.