Volunteers build beds for kids without place to sleep

A Linn County organization says there are about 5,000 kids in the county who go to sleep each night without a bed.

But some of those kids will soon have one.

The Marion and Cedar Rapids Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace participated in the nationwide "Bunks Across America" day.

More than 100 volunteers came out Saturday to build about 100 beds for local kids.

This service day was going on across the entire country, and the goal was to build 5,000 beds nationwide.

All those beds also come with a mattress, pillows and sheets.

“The really fun thing is that some of these children have never had a bed sheet before. They don't even know how to work bedsheets, so it's been a really rewarding time to be able to share everything new,” said Mark Conzett, the co-chapter president.

This chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace will distribute these beds in June and July during a "bed-delivery blitz."

They say they're always looking for future volunteers.