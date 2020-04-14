Volunteers at Miracles in Motion working everyday to take care of their horses amid Coronavirus pandemic

The therapeutic equestrian center Miracles in Motion has been closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Classes are canceled, but volunteers have still been taking care of the horses twice per day.

They have more than 14 horses there. In the morning and afternoon, workers come out and feed them, check on them, and give them an exercise.

They do some of the exercises the horses would normally do with their clients. Workers do this every day. Leaders say they have to keep their horses ready for when they re-open.

"We care about them very much, and if I think about it, they're part of my team,” said Deb Leichsenring, Director of Operations at Miracles in Motion. “They're the ones that are in this arena behind me. They know the moment they walk into this arena that they're ready for their therapeutic session."

The place is big enough that workers can do chores while social distancing. They also use hand sanitizer and wear gloves.

Leaders are still staying in contact. They have information on their their website and on their Facebook page of activities their clients can do in the meantime.

