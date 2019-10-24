Volunteers assembling desks, chairs for students to have a place to get homework done

Volunteers are getting to work over the next couple of days to help students study when they are at home.

The United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties got some help from a group of volunteers and Hills Bank to put together 80 desks and chairs for area students to help them have a place to do their homework. Leaders with the organization said creating a learning space for kids will help them meet a need for many of those students.

Volunteers met at the Hills Bank in Washington Thursday to put together 20 of those desks and chairs. Hills Bank partnered with the United Way to provide the furniture, and volunteers from various groups came to assemble them. Students were planning to pick up the furniture only hours later.

Patti Fields, the Vice President for Impact and Engagement with the United Way of Johnson and Washington Counties said providing these materials for area students in need will give students a dedicated place to study when doing their homework.

Volunteers will put together sixty more pairs of desks and chairs in Iowa City Friday morning.