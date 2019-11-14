Volunteers '100% critical' to HACAP's work helping eastern Iowans

Volunteers are critical to HACAP’s mission of improving the eastern Iowa community, the organization says.

Volunteers fill bags of food for HACAP's Backpack Program in Hiawatha on Nov. 13, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

“Volunteers are everything to us, literally, because without them, we can’t do what we do,” said Angie Albright, the program and agency manager for HACAP’s food reservoir in Hiawatha.

Last year, 1,083 volunteers served 4,226 hours for the organization, doing just about everything, including sorting and bagging meals for its Backpack Program, which feeds 2,400 children in the area every week during the school year.

Among the groups that help with the program is one from St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. For the last three years, about a dozen members of the church have volunteered every month during the school year at the food reservoir.

“So that every Friday, the kids get a bag to take home for the weekend,” volunteer Cindy Greenfield said.

This month, they filled 240 bags full of meals, snacks, and drinks, and then delivered them to the school counselor at Wright Elementary School in Cedar Rapids.

“It’s an array of different kinds of items that … ” volunteer Sandy Ashley said.

“Cover the nutritional needs of a child,” Greenfield added, before Ashley finished, “That they can open and fix for themselves.”

While HACAP’s warehouse usually sits full of food, the organization only has two fulltime warehouse employees, along with a warehouse manager.

“We could not do what we do without the team of — huge teams of volunteers that come in on a daily basis,” Albright said.

If you want to volunteer with HACAP, you can sign up on its website, HACAP.org.