Volunteer who beat cancer twice works to get women access to screenings

When her sister's life was taken by breast cancer, Carmen Wessels laced up her running shoes, and joined an organization that helps women get cancer detection screenings.

Carmen Wessels, a volunteer for 'Especially For You,' works on organizing sweatshirts (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

Wessels volunteers at the Pierre Hall Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids, specifically requesting the least desirable jobs.

“It's a good way to give back,” she says.

Wessels knows what it’s like to be a patient there, because she had breast cancer, not once, but twice.

“In 96 and 2002. But mine was caught very early, and that's a lot of the key too, is early detection,” Wessels said. “Thank God mine was caught early.”

She said she just had to do radiation, 33 treatments each time.

Now, she wants other women to get screenings done too, for another reason. Her sister Deb died from breast cancer.

“I'm one of ten kids, and Deb was the baby,” Wessels said.

There's an organization that helped Deb when she was diagnosed, called ‘Especially For You.’

“I just can't say enough good things about Especially For You and what they do for people,” Wessels said.

The organization helps women in Eastern Iowa get access to mammograms and gynecological screenings.

“Throughout the years, probably since the inception, I think we've helped over 10,000 individuals with access to 21,000-plus services,” said Jeff Decker, the Especially For You race director.

The 29th Especially For You race, the organization's fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, October 6.

Wessels has a huge team for the race, ‘Team Deb: Live life til the end.’

At last count, she signed up member 190.

“It just gives you a good feeling to think that that many people come together for a cause,” Wessels said. “She's [Deb] an inspiration to us, because she lived, one month short of four years with stage four, and she walked in the walk all four years she had breast cancer.”