Volunteer turns love of books into more than 1,000 hours giving back to library

An Iowa City woman has spent nearly a decade volunteering as a way to give back to a place that gave her family so much in return.

For people that may have returned something through the slots at the entrance of the Iowa City Public Library, there is a pretty good chance it has fallen right in front of Roberta Holstein- possibly after she has already picked up a handful.

"I'm a reader, so I thought this was a way of giving back," Holstein said of her volunteering.

Holstein will load up the cart, wheel it down the hall, and prepare to put the books back on the shelves. She has been volunteering at the library for nearly ten years, but lately this has been her assignment when she is "on the clock."

"Whatever my contribution is, it's going back into the library into buying more books," Holstein said.

The contribution has been noticed by many of the full time staffers, including Terri Byers, who serves as the library's Volunteer Supervisor.

"Our volunteers do approximately the work of about three full time people- a bit more than three full time people," Byers said. "And they check in all of our print material."

But if the recognition from staff members did not prove sufficient, check the wall as you walk into the library; Holstein is a part of a very exclusive group of volunteers.

"There's a plaque out there, you'll see many, many names," Byers said.

The plaque honors volunteers who have spent at least 500 hours at the library helping out- Holstein hit her 1,000 hour mark in 2015.

"It's something that is very, very appreciated by all of us here at the ICPL," Byers said. "Because it just shows the commitment of people to the library here in town."

Holstein said that commitment was an easy choice to make.

"I'm helping the library and I'm helping myself and I'm enjoying it," Holstein said. "It's something that- I don't dread coming to the library every week, I look forward to it."

For those who stop by the library andsee something that is recently returned on the shelves, chances are Holstein put it on the cart to get it there.