Cedar Rapids Salvation Army volunteer serves up meals with a side of love

It is not easy to feed a hungry community two meals a day, five days a week, but thanks to volunteers like Cheryl Renken, they are able to get the job done.

Renken has been donating her time in The Salvation Army kitchen once a week for last the two years, often with her sister.

"We just felt like we wanted to help people and do something good instead of just sitting at home while we're retired," said Renken.

Renken is not one for the spotlight but Shalla Ashworth with The Salvation Army says when you see her in action, it will make your spirit bloom.

"She is kind, always pleasant, and positive person to be with and work with," said Ashworth.

Renken says there are many reasons that keep her coming back week after week to volunteer. The way volunteering makes her smile though Renken admits is one big reason why.