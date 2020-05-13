Volunteer fire departments making adjustments during Coronvairus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused challenges for some volunteer fire departments when it comes to training and recruiting.

The Coralville Fire Department is closed to the public. Only administration is allowed inside, but volunteer firefighters will still respond to calls.

They had to split their 17 new recruits up, so they can train while maintaining social distance. The classes are held at their two fire stations.

They screen everybody before they come in. Right now, the recruits are training in the classroom, but they will have to make adjustments when they move to the field if the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"We would just do them on separate nights and do hands on group style,” explained Assistant Fire Chief Nick Pruther. “Split into 2 on the training grounds, so we can still get together and do that hands on training.”

It's no secret that volunteer fire departments across Iowa struggle to recruit. Coralville says they were lucky they recruited a full class before the pandemic started.

Volunteer firefighters rely on fundraisers to stay up and running. Coralville Fire had to postpone their pancake breakfast. Leaders say not being able to hold fundraising events in the future is something that has them worried.

