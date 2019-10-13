Volunteer at History Center has donated her time for 20 years

Once a week at the History Center in Cedar Rapids, 80-year-old Joan Auterman stands in the entrance of their building to welcome visitors and answer the phone.

"I can do some good and meet some interesting people," said Auterman.

Auterman has been volunteering for the History Center for 20 years.

"She is always here for us," said curator, Jami Roskamp "She comes to events even when she's not volunteering so she's always a big help when we need her to be here and she's someone we can count on."

Auterman has worn many hats at the History Center over the years. In addition to her current duties at the welcome desk, she has also worked in the gift shop and assisted in the archiving of materials.

"It's a great place, there is plenty of interesting things to see in the gallery," said Auterman.

Auterman reports she is one who simply truly loves volunteering, a passion she credits her parents for instilling in her. When she is not at the History Center, Auterman says you can also find her donating her time at Mercy Hospital.