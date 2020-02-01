Visitors expected to spend over $1 million on Airbnb rentals ahead of caucuses

Rooms are becoming hard to come by in Des Moines during the run-up to Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday.

Television station KCCI reports that Airbnb is expecting more than 5,000 guests around the Iowa caucuses. In 2016, the hospitality company only had approximately 600 guests. It is expecting more than $1 million during the two weeks leading up to the caucuses.

"Basically, every unit is booked up. People are making inquiries and we can't accommodate all the visitors who are coming into town," said Brad Podray, an Airbnb owner.

