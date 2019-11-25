Visitation, memorial service this week for Iowa's first female lieutenant governor

The memorial service for Iowa's first female lieutenant governor is happening today.

Iowa's first female lieutenant governor, Jo Ann Zimmerman, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at age 82, according to her daughter. (Iowa Dept. of Human Rights / MGN)

The visitation for Jo Ann Zimmerman is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. A memorial service will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

They will both be held at First Christian Church in Des Moines.

Zimmerman died in October from complications of pulmonary fibrosis.

Zimmerman was elected lieutenant governor as a Democrat in 1986 and served alongside the Republican governor, Terry Branstad. She was defeated by Republican Joy Corning in 1990. Before the 1990 state election, the governor and the lieutenant governor ran separately.

She was 82.

