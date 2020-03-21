Virus grows, as do questions: Will the Tokyo Olympics open?

The Tokyo Olympics has reached a critical phase. The torch relay begins in a few days in northern Japan.

Organizers are asking fans to attend but be restrained along the roadside for fear of spreading the coronavirus.

Japanese organizers and IOC President Thomas Bach say the games will open July 24 at the $1.4 billion national stadium in Tokyo. But now there's pushback from athletes and former Olympians who are complaining: They can't train, qualifying events have been canceled and the chaos is sure to favor some over others.

Giant questions remain about bringing 11,000 athletes from 200 countries together in four months.