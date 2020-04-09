Virtual town hall meeting scheduled for young people to ask coronavirus questions

An organization that works to get young people involved in politics is now trying to help them deal with the coronavirus.

Workers at NextGen Iowa say they have questions about the pandemic that are not being answered. They'll hold a town hall Thursday to try to get some of them answered.

They will talk about what the disease is, how it's affecting people financially and mental health aspects.

Organizers will touch on some of the social distancing issues young people are facing, such as not being able to hang out with friends, or the possibility of not having a prom or graduation.

Many parents are also losing their jobs, so leaders want to inform young people but also keep them encouraged.

"For a lot of us, this is our second or third economic crisis or social crisis to be going through,” said Brad Wiesenmayer, with NextGen Iowa. “So that level of like faith in the system working out for us and that level of stability that we can kind of hope can be there for a long time has really been eroded.”

The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. Thursday. People can register for the virtual town hall meeting on NextGen Iowa’s Facebook page.

