Vinton man sentenced to ten years in prison after firing at officers in 2018

A Vinton man has received a ten-year sentence for firing at officers who were doing a welfare check on him.

Lyle Fowler Jr. is charged with "assault on persons engaged in certain occupations" and "interference with official acts."

Police responded to Fowler's home on September 7th of 2018. Officers exchanged fire with Fowler. No one was hurt in the shooting. Fowler ultimately surrendered to officers.

In a separate case, Fowler pleaded guilty to two charges of "telephone dissemination of obscene materials to a minor." In October 2018, he sent inappropriate pictures to two teenage girls. The judge gave him a deferred judgment in this case.