Vinton-Shellsburg voters approve extension to physical plant tax levy

Voters in the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District overwhelmingly voted to approve an extension to a tax levy that goes toward school improvements.

The extension to the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, was approved by 383 votes for yes, or 78 percent, against 108 votes for no, or 22 percent.

The PPEL will now be in place for an additional 10 years, having been in effect since 1989. The levy is not to exceed $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable property values within the district's boundaries.

The tax levy keeps the school's facilities in good condition as well as pays for things like computers and new buses. The PPEL generates about $700,000 per year for the district.