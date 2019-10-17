Vinton-Shellsburg teacher named Iowa's 'History Teacher of the Year'

Iowa's History Teacher of the Year comes from the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District.

Kelly Steffen is a 19-year veteran of the district. For the last 18 years, she's taught American history at Vinton-Shellsburg High School.

“Finding relevance is one way I work to engage students,” Steffen said. “Another is to utilize primary sources so that students can draw their own conclusions."

The award comes from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, which takes recommendations from the Iowa Department of Education.

"I have a special appreciation for teachers who go beyond rote memorization of dates and names,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise, himself a former social studies teacher. “Kelly makes history come alive by making the subject relevant and engaging. She is a leader in this field.”

The Gilder Lehrman Institute promotes American history education. Every year it honors one elementary, middle, or high school history teacher from all 50 states.

Steffen will get $1,000, classroom materials and will be recognized at a ceremony in Iowa. She'll also be considered for the National History Teacher of the Year.