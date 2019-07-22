Vintage WWII planes coming to eastern Iowa

Six planes used in World War II will be in eastern Iowa this week for people to see in person.

The B-17 Flying Fortress "Nine O Nine," B-24 Liberator "Witchcraft," B-25 Mitchell "Tondelayo" bombers, P-51 Mustang "Toulouse Nuts" and P-40 Warhawk "Jaws" fighters, will fly into the Waterloo Regional Airport for a visit from July 22 to July 25.

It's all part of the Collings Foundation's Wings of Freedom Tour. The Collings Foundation is a non-profit that allows people to learn about historical events through active participation.

Hours of ground tours and display are 12:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22; 9:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23 and 24, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. The 30-minute flight experiences are normally scheduled before and after the ground tour times above.

Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out - $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 is requested for access to up-close viewing and tours through the inside of the aircraft.

From the Collings Foundation:

"The tour travels the nation as a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect; and the citizens and families that share the freedom that they helped preserve. The B-17, B-25 & B-24 were the backbone of the American effort during the war from 1942 to 1945 and were famous for their ability to sustain damage and still accomplish the mission. Despite the risks of anti-aircraft fire, attacking enemy fighters, and the harrowing environment of sub-zero temperatures, many B-17s and B-24s safely brought their crews home. The P-51 Mustang was affectionately known as the bombers "Little Friend" – saving countless crews from attacking axis fighters. After the war, many aircraft were scrapped for their raw aluminum to rebuild a nation in post-war prosperity and therefore very few were spared."

