Village Meat Market is getting a new owner

The Village Meat Market in Cedar Rapids' Czech Village closes in 9 days, but the space won't be vacant for long.

Fire crews on scene at the Village Meat Market and Cafe in Czech Village in 2017.

Employees tell TV9 that the Anvil Meat Market and Deli should take its place sometime this Spring. It will open under Steve Prochaska, who owns the Sausage Foundry inside NewBo City Market.

Business for Village Market is doing well, but the owner and her husband want to slow down now that he is retired. The business faced several difficulties in the past few years, including a fire in 2017 and flooding in 2016.