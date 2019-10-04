Vigil held for slain Fort Dodge pastor

People in Fort Dodge are remembering a pastor robbed and killed in front of his own church Wednesday night.

Allen Henderson was the senior pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Thursday night, hundreds attended a memorial service at the church. He also served as a chaplain for area law enforcement and first responder agencies. Officers, troopers, deputies and others all shared their favorite memories of Henderson.

"It's been really clear throughout the past 24 hours that Pastor Al had an incredible impact, not just on church and on the police force on the fire department but on everyone in this community," said Nathan Lawrence, the associate pastor at Prarie Lakes Church.

A visitation for Henderson is planned for 4 p.m. Friday. His funeral is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

The man accused of attacking and killing Henderson remains in the Webster County Jail. Joshua Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder and robbery. He was supposed to appear in court Thursday but had an outburst right before the hearing.