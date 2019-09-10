Vigil held for Burlington shooting victim after suspect is taken into custody

Family and friends of a Burlington man fatally shot gathered to share memories about him right after finding out that the man who allegedly shot him was taken into custody on Monday.

Family and friends of Reynaldo Villarreal gathered to share memories at his vigil on Monday evening. (KWQC)

Reynaldo Villarreal, 28, died early Sunday morning after a shooting at his nephew’s birthday party, according to station KWQC. Police said Diavontae Stepphon Davis, of Burlington, fired multiple shots at the 800 block of Columbia Street.

Stepphon was arrested Monday on multiple felony charges.

This is the second shooting to take place on that street since the middle of August, KWQC reports. It also marks the ninth shooting in the city of Burlington since June.

“We all need to be conscious of what’s going on around us and not lose control of the city like I feel like we have,” said Marisol Santos, Villarreal’s sister. “We all have to fight back and gain control again.”

Family members said they are relieved that justice will be served now that Davis is being charged with murder. They said Villarreal always made everyone smile and helped people get through hard times.

“He was a great guy. He was very loving to everyone he met,” said Elizabeth Villarreal, Reynaldo’s niece. “Everybody he met had a smile leaving him.”

Authorities charged Davis with 1st degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon. is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

The investigation into Villarreal’s death is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.