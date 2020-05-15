Vigil held for slain Cedar Rapids woman

Friday night people in Cedar Rapids remembered a woman who died on May 1st when police said her boyfriend came into an apartment and shot her and her friend.

Asia Grice was 25 and was also pregnant. Grice's family and friends shared memories and grieved her death.

There were prayers, a balloon release, and a ribbon tied around the tree near the apartment where she died. The family said this was a reminder of how everyone must do more to stop domestic violence.

“It’s not something that should continuously go in a cycle of a family, said a cousin of Asia Grice, Uriah Lekin. “It's a cycle that needs to be broken. Everyone needs to understand that they can speak out. Not being embarrassed or scared for her life.”