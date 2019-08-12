Victims identified in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids

Police have identified the victims in a wrong-way crash that happened on Aug. 4 on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids.

Photo Courtesy: Dawn Starr

Around 11:40 p.m., police were called to the crash near Edgewood Road.

According to information from police, a call reported Jonathan Ray Allen McDaniel,31, of Houston, Texas was driving a white pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes. Moments later, he slammed into Grant Bevins, 24, of Belle Plaine, Iowa. Bevins was driving a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

Both died at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation.