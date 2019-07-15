Victims identified in Sunday rollover crash that killed two

Authorities have released the name of two people who died in a rollover accident in Black Hawk County on Sunday.

At around 9:28 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, Kimberly Hoskins, 33, of Reinbeck, was driving a red Subaru when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times before stopping in a cornfield. She had one passenger, Tobi Vanhauen, 32, of Reinbeck, who was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Both persons were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Eldora Road and Zaneta Road just outside of Hudson.

The accident remains under investigation by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office officials.