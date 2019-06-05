Victim in morning rollover crash into Morgan Creek named

The victim in the early Wednesday morning fatal accident along U.S. Highway 30 west of Cedar Rapids has been named by officials.

Kevin Hannon Slater, 65, of Fairfax, was killed in the accident.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said authorities were called around 2:55 a.m. to an area of Highway 30 east of Sisley Grove Road. When emergency responders got to the scene, they found a vehicle upside down and partially submerged in Morgan Creek with the driver trapped inside.

Authorities said Slater was heading west on Highway 30 when he lost control and rolled multiple times before going over the guardrail into the water on its top. He was mechanically removed from the car before being taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Heavy rainfall was occurring in the area at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.